IT’S the start of a new week and, although the kids have six weeks off, many of us have to make our morning commute.

We’ll keep you updated on traffic in Gwent throughout the morning, but here are some issues reported so far:

A broken-down car has been removed on the M4 westbound between J25A (Caerleon) and J26 (Malpas Road). This meant lane one (of two) was briefly blocked just before the Brynglas Tunnel, but the issue has been resolved.

There is the usual slow traffic on the M4 eastbound between J28 (Tredegar Park) and J23A (Magor Services). This is affecting traffic through Brynglas Tunnel heading towards the bridges.

There is also slow traffic on the M4 eastbound between J28 and J24 (Coldra) and between J28 and J26 – average speed is 15mph.

The M4 eastbound, between J25 (Caerleon) and J24, is facing two minute delays with an average speed of 25 mph.

Traffic is queuing on the A467 Forge Road southbound before M4 J28, with a travel time of four minutes.

