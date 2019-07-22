CARDIFF Central station is to undergo a multimillion-pound upgrade to ease crowding and congestion.

Up to £58 million has been committed by the Department for Transport to provide improved access and platforms suitable for longer trains with more seats.

The upgrade, which the department said is subject to the necessary assurances that the scheme represents value for money, aims to ease pressure on the station during busy peak periods.

Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling said: "Passengers in Cardiff deserve a modern, accessible station at the heart of their vibrant city centre.

"This funding has the potential to deliver just that, ensuring more reliable, comfortable and faster journeys into and out of the capital."

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said: "We're committed to improving standards of service for rail passengers across Wales.

"This funding will allow Cardiff to become an attractive tourist and commuter destination at a crucial time in the city's regeneration."

He said the Government has also committed to make progress on plans for a West Wales Parkway station near Swansea, aiming to cut the journey between Pembrokeshire and Cardiff by up to 15 minutes.

He added that the station would help "increase local connectivity around Swansea to provide greater opportunities for the whole of the Swansea Bay City region".

The announcement comes two years after Mr Grayling was criticised for a controversial decision to scrap plans for electrification of railway lines in areas of the UK including Wales.

He was forced to deny claims that passengers outside London and the South East were not getting their fair share of Government money spent on transport.