A ROAD accident is causing delays on the M4 around Newport.

One lane was blocked and there is slow traffic due to an accident on the M4 westbound from J26 (Malpas Road) to J27 Glasllwch Crescent (Highcross).

At least two cars are involved.

There is congestion to J25 (Caerleon).

Lane three (of three) was blocked by a two vehicle shunt heading away from Brynglas Tunnel towards Cardiff.

The lane was re-opened around 8.10am, but the incident is still adding to the congestion.

Gwent Police have been contacted for comment.

(Traffic around Newport. Picture: AA Traffic)