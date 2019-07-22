THERE was a real community spirit in Bettws this weekend as the annual Bettws Big Picnic returned for another year.

Organised by Bettws councillors Kevin Whitehead, Janet Cleverly and Jason Jordan, this year’s event was held in support of Women’s Aid, raising around £400.

The Big Picnic has been a staple of the Bettws community for the past four years.

The event endeavours to bring the community together and support those members who are less well-off, each year supporting a different charity.

This year’s event had something for all the family with plenty of food, stalls, entertainment and fun to be had.

GLD Dance School and Bettws Gymnastics Group also entertained visitors.

In a statement released on social media, organisers of the event said: “A huge well done to all of our fantastic gymnasts that performed at the annual Bettws Big Picnic event.

“You truly were amazing (as always).

“Also a huge thank you to our parents, family members, friends and members of the community who came and donated so generously."

Kevin Whitehead added: "The day was a huge success yet again with around 800 people attending.

"We raised around £400 for Women's Aid."