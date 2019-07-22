EMERGENCY services from both sides of the Bristol Channel were called out this weekend to reports of a man in distress on the M48 Severn Bridge.

The man had climbed up onto the suspension cables of the bridge and SARA and Portishead lifeboat crews, working with Chepstow Coastguard and Avon & Somerset Police officers, attended the scene.

#callout 📟🚨 04.07.19 at 23:34hrs



Assist @ASPolice M48 Severn Bridge



Working with @possetlifeboat@severnrescue

Portishead Coastguard and Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 187.



Coastguard teams located casualty, providing support until taken to safety.#999Coastguard #JESIP pic.twitter.com/gskDb90SKI — Chepstow Coastguard (@Hmcgchepstow) July 21, 2019

The incident occurred at around 11.20pm on Saturday night and the emergency services were at the scene for more than an hour until the man climbed down from the cables at 12.40am the following day.

One lane was closed as the various emergency services carried out their operation.

READ MORE:

The road was fully reopened shortly after the man was detained and taken to hospital.

#M48 #SevernBridge lane 1 closed in both directions due to a police incident. #weareworkingforyou — Highways England (@HighwaysSWEST) July 20, 2019

A spokesperson for Avon & Somerset Police said: "We were called to a concern for welfare on the M48 between J2-1 eastbound at about 11.20pm on Saturday night.

"A man had climbed on to the suspension cables of the bridge.

"At about 12.40pm the man climbed down and was detained and handed over to hospital/mental health services."