DELAYS are expected for anyone travelling on the M4 eastbound between J29 Castleton and J26 Malpas due to congestion from an earlier crash.

Traffic Wales advised their Twitter followers of a crash and a closed lane and there is congestion.

#M4 : Eastbound : J29 Castleton to J26 Malpas : Congestion : Due to Accident earlier : Delays #TrafficWalesAlert — South Wales (@TrafficWalesS) July 22, 2019

A spokesperson for Traffic Wales said: "Minor collision compounded by the fact one of the vehicles was unoccupied and locked at the time of arrival.

"Three vehicle RTC in lane three, J27-J26. Two traffic officers cars arrived on site. One of the vehicles apparently had no occupants so our TOs were sent to find them. They did and keys retrieved which enabled it to be moved from the lane."

A spokesman for Gwent Police added: "At approximately 10.25am this morning (22nd July 2019), we received reports of a road traffic collision involving three vehicles on the eastbound carriageway of the M4, between junctions 27 and 26.

"The collision involved a blue Audi A3, a white Dacia Logan and a grey Audi A5. No serious injuries were reported.

"The driver of the Audi A5, a 24-year-old from Cardiff was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs. They remain in custody at this time.

"One lane was closed while Gwent Police and Welsh Government Traffic Officers attended the scene and was reopened at approximately 11.45am."

Welsh Ambulance Trust confirmed they were called to the scene but were told to stand down while on route as there were no injuries.

Stagecoach put out a tweet advising passengers in Cwmbran who may be using the X3 service between the town and Cardiff, that they are experiencing delays due to the crash.

#Cwmbran - Due to an RTC on the M4 Eastbound, we are experiencing delays of up to 15 minutes on all X3 services from Cardiff. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. — Stagecoach Wales (@StagecoachWales) July 22, 2019

The M4 Eastbound from J30 A4232 Pentwyn Link Road (Cardiff Gate) to J26 A4051 (Malpas Road) is currently busy with congestion despite the lane being cleared at 11.15am. Extra holiday traffic is also part of the congestion and delays.

