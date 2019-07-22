A POLICE officer who confronted a hammer-wielding woman in the street, despite being off-duty and having one arm in plaster, has been recognised for her bravery.

PC Keldra Griffiths, of Gwent Police, was off duty and visiting her partner in Port Talbot last year when she saw a woman screaming, hitting windows, and kicking parked cars.

The woman then smashed the front door window of a neighbour’s house with a large hammer, and charged – hammer raised – at a man who was in the street.

Attempts to placate the hammer-wielding woman failed, so PC Griffiths confronted her and disarmed her, but then became involved in a violent struggle when the woman's mother turned up.

The mother stood on PC Griffiths' plastered hand, stopping her from getting up.

The daughter then attacked the off-duty officer, gouging her eyes, pulling her up by her hair and biting her head.

PC Griffiths managed to kick the women away, tossing the hammer towards the man so he could get rid of it, and ran into a house until police arrived.

Speaking after the ordeal, PC Griffiths said: "I’ve been involved in incidents where you get punched, you get hit, you get kicked but to have my eyes gouged the way they were, to be bitten…all the side of my head, my hair being pulled out – it was just not human to me.

"I do believe if the gentleman involved had got hit with the hammer, it would’ve been critical or life threatening.

"I can live with the injuries and what’s gone on in my life since but if I’d stood there and done nothing, I’d never live with myself and I don’t think I would put this uniform back on, I really don’t."

For her actions that day, PC Griffiths was named the Welsh winner at the 24th national Police Bravery Awards, hosted by the Police Federation of England and Wales last week in London.

John Apter, chairman of the federation, said: "These awards highlight the incredible bravery that police officers show every single day.

"PC Griffiths demonstrated outstanding courage and dedication, putting the lives of others before her own without a second thought."

A Gwent Police officer for 16 years, PC Griffiths has spent the majority of her career in the Blackwood area.

For her heroics, she was also recognised by the force last year

Speaking at that ceremony, she told the Argus: “It’s obviously very much appreciated but this is the job we do, uniformed or not. We don’t do it for praise or glory. It’s an instinct, and it’s ingrained in you.

“It’s about helping people and putting them first. I would do the same again even knowing the injuries I’ve received."