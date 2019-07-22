JO SWINSON has been elected to succeed Sir Vince Cable as the new leader of the Liberal Democrats.

The East Dunbartonshire MP was elected to lead the party over Kingston and Surbiton MP Sir Ed Davey this afternoon.

Ms Swinson, who served as deputy leader under Sir Vince, is the first woman to lead the party.

She won 47,997 votes in the ballot of members, while Sir Ed won 28,021.

Addressing members after the result was announced, Ms Swinson said: “When I joined the Liberal Democrats at 17, I never imagined that I would one day have the honour of leading our great party.

“I want to pay tribute to Ed for giving us the robust but friendly contest our members deserve. Ed is a great friend and a superb politician, and will have a crucial role to play in our team.

“I also want to thank Vince Cable for the leadership he showed in taking our clear stop Brexit message to voters, which led to our best ever set of local and European election results.

“Tomorrow, Boris Johnson is likely to take the keys to Number 10 and set us on a path to a damaging no-deal Brexit. Stopping Boris, and stopping Brexit is my number one priority as leader.

"That job starts with winning the Brecon & Radnorshire by-election to bring Jane Dodds to Parliament, cut Johnson's wafer-thin majority and take us a step closer to stopping Brexit.”

Ms Swinson, an ex-minister, had been the bookies' favourite to take the party crown. She was first elected to Parliament in 2005, but lost her seat in 2015. But she regained it in 2017.

Sir Ed served as energy secretary in the coalition government under David Cameron.

Ms Swinson triumphed in a ballot of party members as the Lib Dems are enjoying a revival due to their outspoken opposition to Brexit.

The party has 12 MPs - bolstered by Chuka Umunna's decision to join last month - and came second in the European elections, winning 20 per cent of the vote share.

The Lib Dems also enjoyed a surge at the local elections in response to their anti-Brexit stance.

Ms Swinson has suggested that if Boris Johnson enters Number 10 and is committed to Brexit on October 31 with or without a deal then the Lib Dems could be boosted even further.