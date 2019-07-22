A CAMPAIGN calling for the costs of applying for visas to stay in the UK to be abolished for non-British members of the armed forces has been backed by a Newport MP.

Any Commonwealth citizens serving in the British armed forces have the right to apply to remain in the UK indefinitely after four years of service - but the costs of applying have proven a barrier to some.

The Royal British legion has estimated a family of four - two adults and two children - will face a bill of almost £10,000 to apply for the necessary visas to stay in the UK - and may be faced with splitting up their families as a result.

MORE NEWS:

And now a group of cross-party MPs have written to home secretary Sajid Javid calling on him to scrap visa costs for Commonwealth servicemen and women and their families.

Among them is Newport East's Jessica Morden, who said: “These men and women sign up to join the UK’s armed forces putting their life on the line for our country, and the current visa fees charged do not reflect the nations gratitude for their service.

"Having served the UK, Commonwealth service personnel have the right to apply to stay here without having to pay fees so high that some veterans are being pushed into poverty.”

The letter, which has been signed by more than 130 MPs from eight parties, is part of the Stop the Service Charge campaign run by the Royal British Legion, which has provided £36,000 in grants towards visa fees in the last year alone.

The charity's director-general Charles Byrne said: “Charging exorbitant fees to those who have sacrificed so much to serve our country is no way to thank Commonwealth service leavers.

"We are pleased so many MPs across the house and from different parties agree with our Stop the Service Charge campaign, and that Jessica Morden MP is joining the call to have these fees waived.

"We hope the government will listen to these serious concerns.”

According to the Royal British Legion there are currently more than 6,000 armed forces personnel from foreign and Commonwealth countries, with this to increase by about 1,350 per year, mostly in technical and specialist roles.