Here's the latest Argus column by South Wales East AM Mohammad Asghar:

SINGLE-USE plastics symbolise today’s throwaway culture.

Plastic packaging accounts for nearly half of all plastic waste globally.

Much of it is thrown away within a few minutes of its first use.

The United Nations Environment Report says just nine per cent of the world’s nine billion tonnes of plastic has been recycled.

Most of it ends up in landfills, our oceans and waterways, and the environment.

Plastics can take up to 1,000 years to decompose, contaminating our soil and water.

The toxic chemicals used in its manufacture gets transferred to animal tissue, eventually entering the human food chain.

If current trends continue, there will be around 12 billion tonnes of plastic litter in landfills and the environment by 2050.

By this time, if the growth in plastic production continues at its current rate, the plastics industry may account for 20 per cent of the world’s total oil consumption.

Tackling one of the biggest environmental challenges of our time will require businesses to innovate and individuals to act.

More important, it will require governments to regulate.

In May, the UK Government announced that plastic straws, drinks stirrers and cotton buds will be banned in England from next year.

However, registered pharmacies will be allowed to continue selling plastic straws to those with medical conditions and disabilities who need them.

Plastic drinking bottles are one of the most common single-use plastics found in the environment.

A Deposit Return Scheme for bottles would offer a financial incentive for the consumer to recycle their drinks containers.

The UK Government has confirmed it will introduce such a scheme in England subject to the results of a consultation which closed in May.

However, there has been no firm commitment from the Welsh Government to implement a Deposit Return Scheme.

The Welsh Government’s Zero Waste Strategy commits it to developing a sustainable environment.

Again, we have seen no action to eliminate avoidable plastic waste.

Our own Climate Change Committee called for new targets to be set for tackling plastic waste, similar to those in place to cut carbon emissions.

The benefits of plastic are undeniable.

It is cheap, lightweight and easy to make.

The problem isn’t plastic, it’s what we do with it.

Governments across the world are aware of the scale of plastic pollution and have taken action.

The Welsh Government must play its part and provide the leadership and intervention we need.