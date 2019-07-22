DEMOLITION work has started on a landmark Newport pub.

The Centurion in St Julian's is being demolished to make way for affordable housing.

Newport council’s planning committee voted to grant planning permission for 10 affordable homes on the site of the former Centurion Inn on Heather Road.

(The demolition work started today)

Nearly 400 people signed the online petition against pub being turned into homes, but still the lease was purchased by P and P Building Contractors for £145,000.

The Centurion Inn was once a big focal point of the community but fell victim to vandalism and arson after closing its doors in January 2018.

READ MORE:

New plans were submitted in December of 2018 which detailed plans to build affordable homes and prevent the site becoming an abandoned property.

The development will contain six two-bedroom flats, two two-bedroom houses and two three-bedroom houses, with 14 onsite parking spaces.