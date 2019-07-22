A 20-year-old from Crosskeys has celebrated surviving a rare form of cancer with a sailing trip.

Tom Miles was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer - acute lymphoblastic leukaemia - at the age of 18 and had to have a lifesaving bone marrow transplant at Bristol Royal Hospital for Children.

He has just completed one of the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust boat sailing trips. The trust aims to rebuild confidence and to re-engage with life and optimism in the futures of young people during recovery from cancer.

Between July 8-11, Tom and 19 other young people in recovery went on a four-day sailing adventure around the Isle of Wight, organised by the Trust.

(20-year-old Tom Miles from Crosskeys takes the helm on his sailing trip around the Isle of Wight)

Tom said: “I wanted to go on the trip to basically find friends and people I could relate to and to know that I'm not alone.”

“Once you start going to the hospital less and that support network falls away everyone steps back and just thinks you're ready to walk alone, that is what I found the most difficult part.

"Before my trip I was in this grey area in-between being ill and starting my new life and that’s where the anxiety started - will it come back, should I start my life now, should I plan for the future or should I just wait here in this grey space until I know for certain.

“The Trust brings together people who are in that grey space to talk about it and what they've done and what different pathways there are. It makes you feel like the world is your oyster and you've just got to maximise the experience and opportunities given to you.”

The Ellen MacArthur Trust provides long-term support to young cancer survivors aged between eight and 24.

