THE Bellagio Boys are playing a show in memory of an inspirational woman.

The Bright Blue Belles are a fundraising group, formed as part of St David’s Hospice Care by Jackie Lewis,

, following her own battle with cancer.

Jackie Lewis lost her son, Steven, who was aged just 31, to stomach cancer in December 2011, which was her inspiration for forming The Bright Blue Belles.

(Steven with his mother Jackie Lewis)

The group raised almost £65,000 for the hospice. Mrs Lewis' efforts won her ‘Volunteer of the Year’ at the South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards 2018, but she was unable to collect her award as she was receiving treatment.

(Jackie Lewis)

Now, in memory of Jackie and Steven, the Bright Blue Belles are inviting the public to join them for a fabulous evening of entertainment.

The stars of the show will be Vegas inspired group, The Bellagio Boys, with the event taking place at The Indoor Bowling Club, Glebelands Stadium in Newport.

(The Bellagio Boys)

All are welcome to enjoy some entertainment, from 7.30pm, on Saturday September 21.

Along with a performance by the group, the evening will host a tasty table buffet as well as a raffle with some fantastic prizes up for grabs.

Skye Lewis, of St David's Hospice Care, said: "More than half of the tickets have been sold so far so people need to be quick! It’s going to be a great night!"

Tickets are £15 per person, with funds raising contributing towards the continued work of St David’s Hospice Care which offers bespoke, individual care for patients and their families.

For details, or tickets, call Skye Lewis on 01633 851049 or e-mail her at skye.lewis@stdavidshospicecare.org

For more information on St David's Hospice Care, visit