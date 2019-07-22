NEWPORT County AFC have finally revealed their new home and away kits as they become the latest club to join Paddy Power’s Save Our Shirt campaign with ‘unsponsored’ shirts for the 2019-2020 season.

The Exiles join Championship side Huddersfield Town and Scottish Premiership outfit Motherwell in shedding their sponsors.

The team wore the new shirt for the first time in their pre-season game at Weston-super-Mare and every fan attending was given a free home shirt.

Save Our Shirt is a campaign by the bookmaker which “returns the sacred shirt to the fans” by removing their logo from the kit completely.

The kit has been designed by football shirt expert, author, and County fan Neal Heard.

Spokesman Paddy Power said: “Newport County are the latest team to join our Save Our Shirt movement, which sees their shirt go sponsor-free for the upcoming season.

“We’re sure the fans are excited to shed their sponsor as they head into League Two following their play-off heroics.”

County’s operational chairman Gavin Foxall said: "This is a significant deal for the club, not just from a financial perspective but also being part of the high-profile Save Our Shirt campaign.

“As a supporter-owned club we felt the fit was right, as it’s all about giving the shirt back to our loyal supporters.”

Kit designer Heard said: “It was a treat to get free reign over the design of a ‘pure’ kit – free of a sponsor’s logo – for my club, Newport County.

“It’s a great campaign to give the shirt back to the fans, and it was a pleasure to design it.”

