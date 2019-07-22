TRIBUTES have been paid to a young rugby player who has died aged 21.

Owen Bennett had recently joined Nelson RFC, having previously played for Caerphilly RFC for a number of years.

News of his death saw tributes pour in from clubs and figures from the world of sport today.

MORE NEWS:

Nelson RFC posted on Facebook: "Absolutely devastated today to hear of the passing of one of our newly signed players Owen Bennett.

"Owen was a promising prospect and an all round great character, having transferred to us recently from Caerphilly RFC we were over the moon to have him ply his trade in the Unicorn Jersey.

"His passing will leave a hole in the club and will be devastating for his family and close friends. They remain in our thoughts and prayers at this sad time."

We are absolutely devastated today to hear of the passing of our player Owen Bennett. He was a great character on and off the pitch. His passing will leave a huge void. Our sincere condolences go out to his family and friends tonight. Our thoughts are with them all tonight 💚 pic.twitter.com/07X4vMikuY — Caerphilly RFC (@caerphillyrugby) July 22, 2019

Caerphilly RFC tweeted: "We are absolutely devastated today to hear of the passing of our player Owen Bennett. He was a great character on and off the pitch. His passing will leave a huge void. Our sincere condolences go out to his family and friends tonight. Our thoughts are with them all tonight."

Pontypool RFC, Nigel Owens and many others also paid tribute.