The recent Usk Open Gardens weekend surpassed all expectations and maintained the high standard for which the event has become famed.

In its silver anniversary year, the gardening event made a record-breaking £20,000, which was given away to local and national charities at a recent presentation evening at the town's Sessions House.

On June 29-30, Usk welcomed more than 5,000 keen gardeners for the weekend event which, once again, enjoyed wonderful weather.

The town was packed out and local businesses all enjoyed welcoming the visitors who thronged the main streets.

The Usk Open Gardens event began in 1994 with just nine gardens open.

This year, visitors could explore the delights of 20 gardens, all of which constantly echoed to the sound of laughter and chat over the course of the two days.

Visitors came from far and wide. A group of green-fingered Canadians, who had first visited Usk Open Gardens in 2013, returned this year, bringing with them the head of the Canadian National Botanical Gardens.

The people of Usk also extended a warm welcome to groups from both China and Japan, as well as from across Europe.

Television cameras from ITV filmed the event on the Sunday, for that evening’s news bulletin, kindly allowing the Canadian group to share it on CBS in Canada.

The subsequent presentation evening was also well-attended. Fortunately the sun shone once again, so the cheques could be handed over outside.

Twenty-five charities received grants, all of which had been nominated by the gardeners themselves. Those good causes included Ceffyl Ddu disabled carriage riding, Usk School Garden, and Hope and Homes for Children.

As a surprise at the end of the evening, event chairwoman Jan Mundy presented both Cathy Davies and Rosie Humphreys with bouquets of flowers, to honour their efforts in aid of Usk Open Gardens from the very first event.