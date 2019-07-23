FOUR arrests have been made in 11 drug raids across Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly.

Police carried out the raids on Thursday, July 18, and Friday, July 19, under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Specialist method of entry and search officers, specialist drugs dog and officers from the integrated offender management unit all took part in the raids.

Police say they seized "a quantity" of Class A drugs - believed to be cocaine - and Class B drugs - believed to be cannabis.

All drugs seized will now be sent away for forensic examination and identification.

A 23-year-old man from the Pontypool area was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

He has since been charged with both offences.

A 22-year-old man from the Cwmbran area was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

A 38-year-old man from the Bargoed was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis and a 31-year-old woman from the Bargoed was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

These three have since been released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Jamie Cooper said: “I would like to thank the local community for their continuing support in helping us tackle the supply of controlled drugs and organised criminality.

“If you have any information about drug dealing or organised criminality in your community, please call us on 101, or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Alternatively, you can send a direct message with information via our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages.”