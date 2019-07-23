A MAN has officially been declared as a 'missing person' after emergency services were unable to find him in the Severn Estuary.

His family have been informed.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed they were called out at 1.47pm to reports that a man had entered the Severn Estuary.

HM Coastguard and a police helicopter were also involved the search, as well as three lifeboats from the Severn Area Rescue Association.

But today (Tuesday, July 23), police confirmed they were no longer searching for the man.

One lane of the M48 was blocked as emergency services responded.