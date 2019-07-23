THE family of a Newport council highways worker killed in a collision with a tractor under the M4 have released a moving tribute.

Stephen Bell, 57, from Newport, was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident on Langstone Court Road on Thursday, July 18.

Speaking in tribute, his family said he would be in their hearts forever.

"Stephen was a hard working, kind, caring man with a large personality," the family said.

"He was a loving husband, a wonderful father, and a doting Papa who will remain in our hearts forever.

"Stephen was loved by all."

READ MORE:

A 55-year-old man from the Newport area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.

Newport council confirmed last week that Mr Bell was a council highways worker.

A spokesman said: "Newport City Council would like to pass on its sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of our employee who died in this tragic accident."