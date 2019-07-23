A 23-YEAR-OLD man was arrested after riding a motorbike on the pavement at the Big Splash festival in Newport - before falling off in front of a group police officers.

The bizarre incident happened on Saturday, as people gathered near the Riverfront theatre to enjoy the street theatre festival in the city centre.

Witnesses described the man weaving through the crowds enjoying the festival, before narrowly missing a group of police officers and falling off.

One explained: “He was weaving through the crowd down by the Wave in town at the Big Splash on his bike before being told in no uncertain terms where to go.

“He turned a corner, narrowly missing a group of officers and crashed, taking the skin off his leg and then being arrested.”

Gwent Police have confirmed that at approximately 1.50pm on Saturday, July 20, 2019, a man was seen riding a motorcycle on the pavement outside the Riverfront Theatre, Newport.

He subsequently lost control of the vehicle and fled the scene.

Officers located the rider, a 23-year-old man from Newport, where he was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, leaving the scene of an accident, no Insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a license.

He has since been released under investigation.