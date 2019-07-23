A 16-YEAR-OLD boy has been arrested after a man was 'stabbed in the hand with a kitchen knife' during a robbery.
Two victims, a 20-year-old and a 21-year-old from the Trethomas area of Caerphilly County Borough, were walking on a footpath in Caerphilly when they were robbed, police say.
The alleged robbers - two men - approached them and demanded their belongings. One was said to be wearing a balaclava.
One of the victims was reportedly stabbed in the hand and had his bag, mobile phone and wallet stolen.
He was treated by paramedics at the scene.
The other alleged victim was unharmed during the robbery.
Following the incident, officers arrested a 16-year-old from the Penyrheol area on suspicion of robbery and he currently remains in police custody.
A Gwent Police spokesman added: "Officers are continuing to investigate and asking anyone who may have seen anything around this time, that could help with our enquiries, please call 101 quoting log 336 23/07/19.
"You can also send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages if you have any information. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”
