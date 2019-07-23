WITH parts of the country set to reach up to 30°C today, people are being reminded to keep well hydrated during the hot spell.

The stark warning was made after hospitals in Gwent recorded 662 people attending A&E units in Gwent on Monday, July 15 - the highest level for five years.

Director of Public Health, Susan Aitken, believes the high number was in part due to patients being affected by the hot weather and urged everyone to check their hydration levels by looking at the colour of their urine.

(Poster showing a variety of colours which indicate the hydration levels of that person)

"We think the large number is associated with the hot weather in part," said Ms Aitken.

"The average number per day for A&Es is roughly 440 patients.

"Our message is simple: people need to look at the colour of their urine to see whether they are hydrated.

"This applies to everyone.

"The hot weather is here and we want to emphasis the importance of keeping well hydrated.

"Being dehydrated can cause accidents. Dehydration - especially in older people - can cause confusion which leads to falls or other accidents."

The Met Office has also warned that the sweltering spell could bring some disruption from heavy thundery downpours.