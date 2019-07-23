A NURSE killed a 65-year-old man in a head-on smash after taking "a large amount" of prescription painkiller drugs - and having a row with her boyfriend on a camping trip, a court heard today.

Cerys Price, 28, from Nantyglo, allegedly veered onto the wrong side of the A467 - between Rogerstone and the Bassaleg roundabout - after suffering a seizure in the car after the holiday row.

The court heard how her Isuzu ploughed into Robert Dean's vehicle on the busy dual carriageway in July, 2016.

Prosecutor Tim Evans said Ms Price had set off for a camping trip with her boyfriend.

He said: "They had argued. He was grumpy. She had turned around to go back home.

“They were on the dual carriageway. She went stiff and appeared to have lost control or full consciousness.

"Mr Dean had no time in a split second to do anything about the collision. There was nothing he could do to avoid the collision."

Blood samples taken after the collision revealed qualified nurse Ms Price had taken "a large amount" of prescription painkillers.

Mr Evans added: "Price should have known how dangerous it was for her to drive in that state.

"She lost control in that state. A completely innocent man, simply minding his own business driving along the opposite side of the road, lost his life.

"Having taken that amount of that drug, completely un-prescribed by any doctor, she was in no way fit to drive a car.

"Her loss of control must have been due to her voluntarily and dangerously choosing to drive in that seriously ‘drugged-up’ state.

“She had a strong pain killer called Tramadol in her blood at a concentration.

“The concentration is well in excess of any therapeutic dosage."

Cardiff Crown Court heard Ms Price was interviewed by police after the road crash.

During the interview, Ms Price only referred to taking an anti-depressant called Citalopram.

But when police found a tub of Tramadol in her crashed car, she told officers she had bought it in Mexico.

Mr Evans said: “The tub has a label saying that it contains 100 capsules of Tramadol, and that each capsule was 100mg. There were 26 left.

She originally hid the fact that she had been taking un-prescribed Tramadol at all.

“It was only when the police pointed out that they had found a tub in the car that she said anything about it."

Ms Price denies causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Her trial at Cardiff Crown Court is expected to last six days.

The trial continues.