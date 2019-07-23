DESPITE the glorious sunshine all day, there is a yellow warning as thunderstorms are expected across Gwent this evening.

The warning is in place from 6pm tonight (July 23) and runs to 9am Wednesday morning.

(A lightning strike captured in Newport last month, more are expected tonight. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Sandra Kepkowska)

The Met Office warns that there could be a chance of power cuts and damage to buildings from lightning strikes and the potential for hail.

Temperatures reached a high of 31 degrees celcius today and during the thunderstorm period, are expected to drop to a lowest of 17 degrees.

Heavy rain is set to fall in the early hours of tomorrow morning.