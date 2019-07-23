GWENT Police were called to a street in Caerleon after receiving reports of a man with a weapon.
The incident happened yesterday on Roman Way at about 12.40pm.
A 50-year-old man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of class B drugs.
He has since been cautioned and released with no further action.
