THE death of a man who was killed in a garage explosion is not being treated as suspicious, Gwent Police have said.

Ambulances, police, a fire engine and helicopter were all called to the scene of the blast in Coed Camplas estate, Pontypool yesterday morning.

Police later confirmed that one person had been killed.

In a statement released today, they said that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

The statement was posted on social media: "Sadly, a 32 year old man from the Pontypool area was pronounced deceased at the scene and his family are now being supported by specialist officers.

"We can confirm that the death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been notified.

"We’d like to thank the community of Coed Camlas for their support during our response to the area and their patience as we conducted our enquiries."

The exact cause of the blast is not yet known, but engineers have ruled out a gas leak.

The blast also caused damage to the building next door.