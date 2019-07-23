THERE has been an outbreak of "unexplained" diarrhoea and vomiting in wards at two Gwent hospitals.

The incidents have happened on three wards at the Royal Gwent, Nevill Hall, as well as Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan.

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board post on social media says that there has been an "increase" in the incidents.

MORE NEWS:

It said: "We currently have wards at the Royal Gwent, Nevill Hall and Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan that are experiencing an increase in incidents of unexplained diarrhoea and vomiting. Please adhere to the following advice for staff and visitors.

"Staff – please report to the nurse in charge before seeing patients."

The health board has now put restrictions into place to prevent more cases.

The restrictions are: visitors are strictly limited to two persons per bed, frail elderly people and children should not visit unless urgent and visitors who have had symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting should not visit for 48 hours.