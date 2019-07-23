Here's the latest Argus column by Caerphilly County Borough Council leader Cllr David Poole:

TIME to set the record straight.

There has been a lot of misinformation and rumour circulating on social media recently and, as leader of the council, I have an obligation to be open and transparent and to set the record straight.

Firstly, there has been lots of speculation about a recent meeting I attended with the MP for Islwyn Chris Evans.

Residents should be aware that I have regular meetings with all three of our local MPs.

We often have robust discussions about key issues, which I’m sure readers would expect from their community leaders.

This particular meeting was no different and involved a short discussion about ongoing issues relating to the authority.

Secondly, there continues to be lots of speculation about what will happen next with Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre.

Readers will be aware that a recent legal judgement found that the council should have completed a specific equality assessment when considering the closure of the centre.

We are currently taking legal advice and will consider our next steps.

I will provide an update on this matter when appropriate.

It is, however, important to point out that the unexpected legal costs of defending our actions will need to be found and we hope to cover these costs by using money we have saved through ongoing efficiencies.

With regard to a few other general matters, there has also been misinformation posted on social media about the impending closure of our Civic Amenity Site in Penmaen - this is not true.

There have been claims about major asbestos pollution at the site of the former Islwyn council offices - this is not true.

I suppose the key message is - please don’t believe everything you read on social media – particularly some of the local community pages that have been set up with clear political agendas.

If in doubt please ask us and we will do our best to clarify.