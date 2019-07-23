NEW bosses of a working men’s club in Newport have vowed to turn around the venue’s reputation for causing a ‘nuisance’ to residents after being granted a club premises certificate.

The Pioneer Club in Rochester Road has a history of ‘mismanagement’ and has attracted complaints over noise and disorder from residents living nearby on various occasions since 2008.

A new application was met with caution from council licensing bosses who feared a reoccurance of past issues.

The application, approved at a meeting of the council’s licensing sub-committee on Tuesday, will allow live music to be performed up to 11pm on Saturdays and 10pm on Friday, and alcohol to be licensed.

Principal licensing officer at the council, Alastair Dearling, objected to the plans, saying residents residents had already “suffered enough” from ‘mismanagement’ at the club.

Mr Dearling said that over recent years the club has “rarely operated” but that when it does it has led to complaints.

“Generally that person will then move on because they have found [the club] is not viable,” Mr Dearling said.

“The building as it is now is not suitable for things like live music.”

But Jason Lewis, president of the club, said the venue has sought to address concerns from residents.

The club called a meeting with residents after taking over, where Mr Lewis said they heard of their “horror stories” associated with the club previously.

Mr Lewis said the club has already spent £10,000 on installing triple glazed windows and other measures to prevent noise from the premises.

Assurances have also been given that the club will not have a “beer garden”, and lighting has been adjusted to prevent it affecting neighbouring properties.

“We have done everything possible to address recommendations made in the report,” Mr Lewis said.

“We even had a resident who had previously complained saying thank you for turning it around.”

Cllr Charles Ferris said the plans for the club could require significant investment.

“This is a very bold venture, maybe for very little return,” he warned the new licensees.

The club will be required to have at least 25 members as a condition of its premises certificate.

It must run as a club, and not a premises such as a pub, with all members being issued with a membership card.

Only 15 guests will be permitted at any one time, unless a registered doorperson is present for an event, in which case 30 would be allowed.