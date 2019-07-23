VICTIMS of the contaminated blood scandal have started to give evidence today at a public inquiry.

Thousands of patients were infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.

An estimated 2,400 people died.

The inquiry is chaired by former High Court judge Sir Brian Langstaff, who has promised to put people at the heart of the probe.

He told the hearing the scandal was "the greatest treatment disaster in the history of the NHS".

MORE NEWS:

He said: "We do not have the luxury of much time, for people continue to suffer and die. But those who are not heard orally during this week, and those in other centres who would like to be heard, but for whom there is no time for them to speak orally, will be heard."

Two previous inquiries have been branded a whitewash by campaigners.

Previous witness hearings have taken place in London, Belfast, Leeds and Glasgow.