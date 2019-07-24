VISITORS to Blaenavon will have felt like they were travelling back in time and into the future all at once.

The weird and wonderful world of steampunk descended on the town over the weekend of July 13-14 for the annual rally and the crowds were awash with costumes created to look both historical and futuristic.

The South Wales Steampunk Extraordinarium was held at the Blaenavon Ironworks and included life music, panto, body art shows, storytelling, dancing, fire-breathing, juggling and escapology.

A food court and a bar were also on site, along with unusual stalls, art, crafts, clothing, healing and reading.

Exciting activities, including the Mad Hatters tea party – which was written and performed by very talented professionals – were also part of the event.

Exhibits made up of stylised vehicles, a time machine, TARDIS and robots was were also on site.

Steampunk is a subgenre of science fiction or science fantasy which incorporates technology and aesthetic designs inspired by 19th-century industrial steam-powered machinery.