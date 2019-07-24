THERE has been a "serious" traffic accident on the A40 in the early hours.

Emergency services are currently dealing with the incident, believed to involve one vehicle, on the A40 between Abergavenny and Glangrwyney, known locally as Brecon Road.

Gwent Police issued a statement which said: "The road is closed and diversions are in place which will cause congestion.

"Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey.

"For those motorists intending on using the road to travel to or from The Royal Welsh Show, officers are advising that you take the A4077 Gilwern junction or use the Heads of the Valley Road."

A spokesman for Welsh Ambulance said: "We were called on Wednesday July 24 (today) at approximately 01.49am to reports of a road traffic accident involving a single vehicle on the A40.

"We responded with one ambulance.”

Traffic Wales have also warned drivers that diversions are in place.

Gwent Police have been contacted for an update.