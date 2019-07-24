THE sky was dominated by rain, thunder and lightning last night.

Yesterday Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms throughout the UK, including Gwent, and the weather delivered.

Here are some of the incredible photos of the storm shared by our talented Camera Club members.

South Wales Argus:

(Leanne Preece snapped this photo at Keeper's Pond in Blaenavon)

South Wales Argus:

(A breathtaking shot of lightning above Beechwood Park in Newport, taken by Robert Little)

South Wales Argus:

(Toni Chantelle's first attempt at photographing lightning - great work!)

South Wales Argus:

(The skies in Risca were described as "beautiful" by photographer Clare Kane)

South Wales Argus:

(Richard Breslin took this amazing photo of the storm rolling over George Street Bridge)

South Wales Argus:

(This electrifying photo by Laura Bryan shows lightning above Newport)

South Wales Argus:

(Zoe Julie New took this great photo over the Gaer in Newport)

South Wales Argus:

(Aimee Landy-Redding took this above Maesglas in Newport)

READ MORE:

Want to join South Wales Argus Camera Club?

All ages and abilities are welcome to share their photos that are taken in Gwent.

It's also a great place to share tips and tricks for aspiring photographers.

Check out

facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup/