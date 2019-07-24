A DRIVER has died following a one car crash on the A40 between Abergavenny and Glangrwyney.

At approximately 1.55am this morning, Gwent Police officers were called to a report of a single vehicle, road traffic collision on the stretch of the A40 known locally as Brecon Road.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the situation.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "The collision involved a black Land Rover Discovery.

"Officers along with the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended.

"Sadly, the driver, was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The road has now been re-opened, but may still be affected by congestion. Drivers are recommended to find alternative routes for their journey is possible.

The spokeswoman added: "For those motorists intending on using the road to travel to and from The Royal Welsh Show, officers are advising that you take the A4077 Gilwern junction or use the Heads of the Valley Road.

"Officers are requesting any motorists using the road between 1am and 1.55am to please check any dash cam footage that may provide further information that will assist officers with their enquiries

"Anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Gwent Police on 101 or Direct Message us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log 40 24/07/19."

Welsh Ambulance have confirmed that they attended the scene.

A spokesman for Welsh Ambulance said: "We were called on Wednesday July 24 (today) at approximately 01.49am to reports of a road traffic accident involving a single vehicle on the A40.

"We responded with one ambulance.”