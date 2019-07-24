A TEENAGER has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

As previously reported by South Wales Argus, part of Clarence Street, in Pill, Newport, was cordoned off yesterday with three police cars and an investigation van in attendance.

Police have confirmed this was due to an alleged hit and run.

READ MORE:

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "At approximately 4.10pm on Tuesday July 23 (2019), Gwent Police were called to a report of a road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Clarence Street, Newport.

"It is believed the vehicle, a black ford fiesta, collided with a male pedestrian before leaving the scene.

"The pedestrian sustained a serious injuries to his head and pelvis and was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

"A 19 year old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time."