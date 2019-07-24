A GROUP of people with learning difficulties have climbed the Sugarloaf to raise money for charity.

The group are all members of Malpas Court Social Enterprise (MCSE) and have learning difficulties including Autism, Asperger’s Syndrome and Down Syndrome.

MCSE helps people with learning disabilities to live independently - with a higher quality of life.

As well as a climb up the Sugarloaf just outside of Abergavenny, the group also arranged a walk around Cwmbran boating lake.

(Some of the group on their walk around Cwmbran Boating Lake. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

Nine members of MSCE took part in the boat lake walk, while four braved the Sugar Loaf.

Amanda, 28, Bethan, 25 and David, 33, said they were all delighted with their events.

(All smiles as the group are on their way around Cwmbran's Boating Lake. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

They said: “We like to do our fitness to keep us healthy. It made us feel proud and happy that we had raised lots of money.”

Alex, 27, walked intermittently around the boating lake, something that he is delighted about.

He has an acquired brain injury and is in a wheelchair, but has spent the past three years at the MSCE developing his social and independent skills.

He said: “We work as a team helping each other overcome things if we need help."

(Celebrating the climb up Sugarloaf Mountain. Credit: Kris Beagen)

“I have learnt a lot of Independent living skills from this project and will enjoy learning more. The charity event was amazing. I wasn’t nervous and they were a huge success,” added 22-year-old Tom.

Tom has high-functioning autism and in the two years he has been involved, he has learnt skills to help him deal with change.

Josh, 23, added: “I wanted to do this for charities that help others who like me have a learning disability, I was very proud of myself and my teammates.”

(On the way up to the top of Sugarloaf Mountain. Credit: Kris Beagen)

More than £1,000 was raised for Cancer Research UK, Whiz Kids and the National Autistic Society.