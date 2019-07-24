THE circus was in town last weekend and crowds turned out to watch, take part and enjoy the antics and activities.

Ladies, gentlemen and children of all ages flocked to Bailey Park in Abergavenny for a chance to see the high fliers of Happy’s Circus as well as a range of stalls and games.

Abergavenny Big Fat Circus Day is a celebration of all things fun, joyful and silly.

A celebration of circus, life and of the area.

Happy’s Circus brought the magic and the crazy to spectators young and old with four newly designed shows inspired by hit musical The Greatest Showman.

The troupe performed four shows throughout the day, complete with acrobatics, juggling and sword eating.

Some of the workshops on offer during the day included more family-friendly endeavours such as pottery, crafts, printmaking and haiku writing.

There was also the chance to learn circus skills for yourself.

If that wasn’t enough, live music was provided by Barbara Kelly, who sang a variety of opera classics.

For those looking for something else to get their teeth into, a taste of South America was on offer with meat cooked over red-hot coals on an Argentinean-style spit called an asado.

Founded in 1992, Happy’s Circus has three decades of experience.

The company is a professional all human (no animals) circus experience.

On their website, they state: “Since 1992 Happy’s Circus has performed to millions of people and has helped re-awaken interest in the world of highly-skilled contemporary entertainment.

“The shows re-engage the audience’s imagination by bringing the joy of one of the only true forms of variety entertainment still operating in Britain today.”