ALL hospital wards bar one have been re-opened following an outbreak of unexplained diarrhoea and vomiting in Gwent yesterday.

The increase in incidents involving diarrhoea and vomiting affected wards at Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport, Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny, and Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan in Ebbw Vale.

A spokeswoman for NHS health boards said: "All wards with the exception of one in Nevill Hall – 4/1 - are now open.

"Visiting is restricted on this ward only. All other services – including Outpatients are functioning as usual."

The restrictions which were in place included: two visitors per bed, not visiting frail elderly people or children unless urgent, and asking visitors who have had symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting not to visit for 48 hours.