A MAN has been hospitalised with potentially life threatening injuries following a crash on Monday.

Gwent Police are appealing for information about the incident, which took place on the A467 near Nantyglo.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision between a pedestrian and a car.

"The incident happened at around 00.05am on Monday July 22 (2019).

"The male pedestrian has been taken to hospital and is thought to have potentially life threatening injuries."

READ MORE:

Gwent Police are appealing for information that could help their enquiries. If anyone saw the collision take place, please call 101 quoting Log 6 22/6/19.

Alternatively, send a direct message with information via the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter social media pages.

The spokeswoman added: "We’d particularly be interested in hearing from anyone who may have dashcam footage of travelling along the A467 near Nantyglo around the time of the incident."