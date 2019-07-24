Newport City Council’s leader has vowed to “fight every way I can” to secure funding for the city after the M4 relief road was scrapped.

Cllr Debbie Wilcox, a long-time supporter of building the new motorway, told councillors that she disagreed with the first minister Mark Drakeford’s “wrong” decision.

Mr Drakeford said that up to £1 billion would be available to solving traffic issues on the M4 around Newport, while inviting the council to sit on a commission to brainstorm ideas.

But Cllr Wilcox admitted that her voice could only go so far and called upon Newport and regional AMs to fight the city’s corner.

“I understand the anger expressed by residents and businesses on this matter,” said Cllr Wilcox at a full council meeting on Tuesday.

“I signed the CBI letter [in favour of the relief road] and I was the only Labour leader in south Wales to do that. My support for the relief road is unequivocal.”

Councillors heard that a senior member of the Conservative party had asked the Labour council leader if anything could be done to change Mr Drakeford’s mind.

Cllr Wilcox said: “There isn’t. I am the leader of Newport City Council and my jurisdiction falls within this chamber.

“I can make representations to the first minister, and he is absolutely clear on where we stand.”

Cllr Wilcox was asked to respond to the decision by Cllr Matthew Evans, leader of the Conservative opposition, who said it had “condemned Newport” to heavier congestion, idling traffic and more toxic fumes.

Mr Drakeford shelved the relief road over concerns about the cost to the public purse, and the adverse impact on the Gwent Levels.

But Cllr Evans said clarity around the available funding was needed after economy minister Ken Skates told an Assembly committee that the commission would not be encouraged to spend all of the £1 billion.

Cllr Evans said: “[Mr Drakeford] is setting up another commission with a confused promise of a first call on the money set aside for the project, but Mr Skates clearly contradicts that.”

In response, Cllr Wilcox said she shared Cllr Evans’ pain after “20 years of dithering, public inquiries and the money spent” on the proposals.

The leader continued: “I have already written to the first minister and I will do everything I can to ensure money comes to Newport.

“It is of huge importance to this city that we have appropriate transport for the 21st century.

“I will fight every way I can to ensure Newport gets the best deal out of what I believe is the wrong decision.”

Cllr Kevin Whitehead, leader of the Newport Independents council group, thanked Cllr Wilcox for her “passion” on the issue.

He added: “We’ve often clashed but you’ve really impressed me with your response.”