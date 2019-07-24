AS ANOTHER heatwave hits South Wales, it's the perfect time for The Beach to return to the Cwmbran Centre.

The free family-friendly event offers youngsters the chance to play in the sand and and put their sandcastle making skills to the test, while also offering fun craft activities, face painting and prize giveaways.

The Beach will run from Saturday, July 27 to Saturday, August 31, and will be open every Monday to Saturday between 10am and 5pm and on Sundays from 11am to 3pm.

READ MORE:

To open the event, a surfboard simulator will be set up in Gwent Square, with a prize for the person who stays surfing for the longest time.

There will also be free face painting plus dozens of prizes to be won throughout the day at Cwmbran Centre’s Spin to Win event.

Every Wednesday, there will be a craft workshop at The Beach, each week with a different theme - including mermaids, the beach, under the sea and pirates.

The event will close with another Spin to Win event on August 31, with lots of prizes are up for grabs throughout the day.

(Visitors enjoying The Beach at Cwmbran Centre in 2017)

Cwmbran Centre Marketing Coordinator, Becky Jones, said “We are extremely excited to be bringing The Beach back to Cwmbran this summer.

"Whether families are planning a staycation, looking for something to keep the kids entertained throughout the school holidays or simply want a break from shopping, The Beach is the place to go this summer.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone to Cwmbran Centre with our free family-friendly entertainment and we can’t wait to see the smiles on the kids’ faces when they take their first step on the sand.”

For more information visit cwmbrancentre.com/the-beach or follow Cwmbran Centre on social media, Facebook and Instagram: @cwmbrancentre.