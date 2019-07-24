POLICE have issued advice to parents after a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man in his twenties.

The warnings come as Gwent Police re-appeal for information to help them find the attacker, who struck in the Graig-y-Rhacca estate, Caerphilly County Borough, last month (June, 2019).

The victim was in the skate park on the Graig-y-Rhacca estate, and was sexually assaulted wooded area adjacent to the park.

The offender has been described as being a man in his twenties, tall and of slim build, with light brown hair which is longer on top and shaved on the side. He was wearing blue shorts and a t-shirt.

Detective Chief Inspector, Steven Maloney, who is leading the investigation said: “A dedicated team of detectives continues to work on this investigation and in partnership with other agencies, we are supporting the victim and her family. Officers are still trying to establish the circumstances of the case and identify who is responsible for this.

“Originally, we have appealed for information regarding a specific day, however, following our enquiries, we would like to extend this time-frame to include the day of Thursday 13th June as well as the original date, Sunday 16th June 2019 - the original date was Father’s Day which may help people recall what you were up to that day, or prior to it.

“If you were in the area on any of these dates and saw anything suspicious, however small, to please do get in touch. If anyone has any CCTV or Dash Cam footage for this area that covers these times, please contact us. Your information could prove vital to helping with our investigations.

“If you saw anything that could help with our enquiries, please call 101 quoting log 410 of 30/6/19. You can also send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages if you have any information. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Gwent Police issued the below advice for parents and guardians which we ask that you regularly remind your children: