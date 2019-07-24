Dogs and their two-legged friends can enjoy a trip to a Newport café soon.

The Dog Lounge will welcome canines and their pet humans when it opens in Newport city centre this September.

Ryan Roberts and his aunty, Katy Ball, are opening the venture, inspired by his grandfather who has two Yorkshire terriers.

Mr Roberts said: “My grandad is always out and about in Newport and wanted a place to bring his dogs.

“I know there are similar venues in Newport, but nothing quite like this.

“It’s going to be a place where people can come with their dog, sit down and enjoy food and a cuppa.

“We will have dog friendly treats – including locally sourced dog ice-cream and yoghurts – and eventually hope to have dog grooming and training on site.

Dog lovers are welcome, even if they don't bring along their four-legged friends.

Mr Roberts' dogs – an eight-year-old Yorkshire terrier called Bob and a one-year old Labrador caller Marley – will be regulars at The Dog Lounge, with guests welcome to fuss them.

“I’ve never done anything like this before, but I'm really excited,” added Mr Roberts.

“I was a bit worried at first, but once I put the idea on Facebook it caught like wildfire.

“People love dogs and they went nuts. It went above and beyond what I was expecting.”

Supporting local business is a key factor for Mr Roberts, who has spoken to a Newportonian about dog ice-cream and a Caerleon resident who will be providing dog-friendly sweets.

He’s also reached out to a local groomer and local trainer who have expressed interest in getting involved with the project.

Although the details are still being finalised, The Dog Lounge will hopefully be situated in a unit on Commercial Street which is ‘suitable’ as it has plenty of space for expansion.

“The café is the predominant aspect of this,” added Mr Roberts.

“Once we’re more established, we’ll introduce the grooming and training on site.”

