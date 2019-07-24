GWENT Police have issued an appeal to help locate 32 year old Elise Adele Williams from Cwmbran, who has breached her licence conditions

Ms Williams was released from prison on July 18.

READ MORE:

She was serving a seven-month prison sentence for breaching a supervision order.

Due to the fact that she has breached her licence conditions, she has been recalled to prison.

Ms Williams also has links in Cardiff and Newport.

The police statement continued: "If you see her or know where she is, please call 101, quoting: 1900267695 or you can send a direct message to us via our Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter social media pages.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website Crimestoppers-uk.org."