TRIBUTES have been paid to the driver who died following a crash on Wednesday morning on the A40 between Abergavenny and Glangrwyney.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and has now been named as 65-year-old Robert Watkins, from the Abergavenny area.

READ MORE:

Mr Watkins' family described him as "a much loved family man who lived for farming and his children, known to all as ‘Spuddy’."

"His loss has left his family and friends heartbroken," they added.

Gwent Police are requesting any motorists using the road between 1am and 1.55am to please check any dash cam footage that may provide further information that will assist officers with their enquiries.

Anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Gwent Police on 101 or Direct Message us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log 40 24/07/19.