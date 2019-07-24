WITH just over a month to go until the 2019 Pill Carnival, more details have been announced.

Set to take place on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26, the extravaganza is set to be even better than last year.

The fun begins at 1pm as the floats leave Dock Gates.

They will be joined by a marching band, cheerleaders, dance troupes and many more.

(The Newport City Church float at last year's parade. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

For the first time in 73-year-old Ann Barton’s 20 years of organising the carnival, two siblings fought it out for the title of carnival queen.

Elder sister Connie Sefton, 16, won to become queen, but her sister Sophie, 13, will be in the procession as an attendant alongside 15-year-old Kelis Barry.

(Pill Carnival's court for 2019. Attendant Kelis Berry, 15, Carnival Queen Connie Sefton, 16, and attendant Sophie Sefton, 13. Picture: Pill Carnival Committee)

Following the procession, there will be a fair in Millennium Fields with a range of international foods, exhibitions, a live stage, bouncy castle and more.

The multi-cultural event is one of the biggest in Wales and celebrates all walks of life.

(Last year's winning float by The Pill Mill. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

There is still time to get involved by entering a float or joining the procession, but if that isn’t your thing, you can still join the fun by just being there.

If you want to enter a float or join the procession, please call Mrs Barton at Pill Flower Shop on 01633 259249.