A CHINESE takeaway in Newport is facing a licence review after an illegal worker was found at the premises by immigration officers.

Red Hot Goodies in Cardiff Road was found to be employing a man who was illegally present in the UK when the Home Office’s Immigration Enforcement team visited in March this year.

An application, made by the Home Office to review the premises licence, says officers went into the takeaway at around 10.45pm on March 6 following intelligence received.

“One of the employees that was encountered working at the premises was found to be illegally present in the UK and did not have permission to work,” the application says.

“They were arrested and conveyed to local custody.”

When questioned, the man said he started work the previous day and was being paid £40 to £50 per day.

The worker did not specify who paid or employed him though.

Others present at the takeaway said the boss was in China and that nobody there could answer questions in relation to alleged illegal working.

A notice for potential civil penalty action was left with an employee at the premises.

Newport council was told the premises licence holder, Chao Chen, was in China when it issued the application for a review of the premises licence.

The council’s licensing sub-committee will now consider what action to take over the failure to meet the licensing objective of preventing crime and disorder.

Several options will be considered, including revoking the licence.

As well as the Home Office’s application, any evidence and mitigation provided by the licence holder will also be considered at the meeting on Tuesday, August 6.

The takeaway’s premises licence allows it to provide hot food and drink from 11pm to midnight from Sunday to Thursday and from 11pm to 00:30 on Friday and Saturday.

Its opening hours are 5pm to midnight Sunday to Thursday and 5pm to 00:30 on Friday and Saturday.

The council has not previously received any complaints regarding the takeaway.