A NEW strategy is set to be launched aimed at bringing more of Newport’s 1,200 empty homes back into use.

Figures show just 15 empty homes in the city were returned to use in 2017/18, accounting for 1.25 per cent of the total.

This proportion of homes brought back into use is one of the lowest across Wales, with the average across the country standing at 5.2 per cent.

Renovations or conversions resulting in new homes are not included in the figures though, with Newport said to be one of the best performing in this category.

Fifteen homes brought back into use in Newport is the lowest on a table going back to 2010/11.

The next lowest was 42 in 2014/15.

In 2016/17, 50 empty homes were returned to use and in the previous year the total was 84.

At the same time as 1,200 privately owned homes lay empty for more than six months last year, more than 300 households in Newport became legally homeless.

More than 7,000 households are also looking for affordable housing in Newport, and last year around 1,800 people applied to Newport council for housing assistance.

READ MORE:

Conservative councillor David Fouweather criticised the council’s ‘poor’ record of bringing empty homes back into use.

“The report demonstrates just how poor the performance has been,” Cllr Fouweather said.

“I raised this matter at council and again at scrutiny and only now have they decided to take some real action and put in place a plan that might actually reduce the number of empty homes and bring them back into use especially for families.”

Labour councillor Jane Mudd, cabinet member for housing and regeneration, said the new strategy aims to reduce the number of empty homes and limit their impact on communities.

“We want to work with owners wherever possible to find solutions and see those empty properties lived in once more,” Cllr Mudd writes in the strategy.

“We will continue initiatives such as our interest-free loan scheme for housing improvements, and our private property leasing scheme, to offer practical help to owners as well as information and advice.

“However, where necessary, we will take steps of enforcement to see that owners take responsibility for their property, so that it is not left to become a problem at others’ expense.”

The authority ended a 50 per cent council tax discount on empty homes in April in a bid to prevent homes lying empty.

The new strategy, set to be adopted by Newport council next week, talks of improving a joined up approach to tackling ‘problem’ properties, increasing resources to deal with empty homes and taking enforcement action where needed.