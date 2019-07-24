GWENT Police are looking for a man who is going around Newport carrying out false universal credit claims.

There have been reports that a man is fraudulently claiming to be a doorstep money lender as part of a suspected Universal Credit scam.

He targeted the Newport West area on Friday, July 12, 2019.

The suspect attended several addresses in the Maesglas and Duffryn areas, claiming to offer small loans before gaining personal information.

He is described as white, in his late 20s and tanned, with a smart grey suite a laptop, as well as a form of identification.

All home credit lenders must be authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); if not, they are acting illegally.

If someone calls at your door and offers to lend money, you should ask to see proof that they are authorised by the FCA.

Newport City Homes have also received several reports of scams occurring in the Maesglas area, with people knocking on doors, offering a payday loan, and then carrying out false universal credit claims.

An NCH spokesperson said: “We have advised residents to be extra vigilant, and to call the police on 101 if they see anything suspicious.

“We want our residents to feel safe in their homes, we offer advice about money or Universal Credit, and we are always happy to help.”

A number of victims have come forward to police with enquiries still ongoing.

Gwent Police are advising residents to be vigilant and if you suspect visitors on the doorstep to be acting fraudulently, report it to Action fraud at www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040.

Alternatively, please report any information or suspicious behaviour to Gwent Police on 101, direct message on Facebook or Twitter or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Residents can get in touch with NCH on Facebook, by dropping into their city centre office opposite the bus station, or by phone on 01633 381 111.