A GROUP of runners from Newport have raised more than £5,000 for a cancer charity after completing an ultra-marathon along one of the UK’s most iconic landmarks.

The team, who all turn out for Lliswerry Runners in the city, planned a 69-mile route along Hadrian's Wall in the north of England.

Gareth Barrington, Sarah Francis and Richard Whittaker, supported along the route by Nicola Sinclair, took on the challenge in memory of Ann Barrington - the late mother of Gareth Barrington.

The 69-mile route was chosen to coincide with the age Mrs Barrington was when she passed away.

The runners actually ended up running further than their planned 69 miles and Mr Barrington spoke of the mental as well as physical strains of such an undertaking.

“It was a very tough run indeed,” he said.

“Probably the toughest part was before the halfway mark - around mile 34 - knowing that we still had 35 miles to go.

“The terrain was tough especially around Hadrian’s Wall.

“By the time we had crossed the finish line in Newcastle, we had all been up for more than 24 hours and had completed 71 miles from Carlisle to Newcastle as well as burning off an estimated 10,000 calories.”

READ MORE:

The effort of the Lliswerry runners saw them raise £5,300 for Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff, a feat all the more impressive when taking into account the fact that Mr Barrington was still in the process of recovering from surgery to repair cartilage in his knee.

Mr Barrington added: “When we knew that the cancer was terminal and my mother basically had just months to live, we were a race against time to get a passport and take my mother on her first holiday abroad.

"But the cancer spread in a short space of time, and in the end, she became so ill we were unable to even take her on a simple day trip.

“We were all pleased to have completed this challenge, but the most satisfying part was the money raised for Velindre and knowing it had been done in the memory of my mother.”